Conning Inc. Sells 1,878 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

