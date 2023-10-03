O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $898.62 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.71 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $935.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $919.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

