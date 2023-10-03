Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $818.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $807.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,982,965 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

