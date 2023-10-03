Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

