1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 482,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 307,886 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

