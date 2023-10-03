Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $818.03 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $807.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,982,965. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

