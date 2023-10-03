Private Ocean LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 295.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

HON opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

