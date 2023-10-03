Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $642.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

