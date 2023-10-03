Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stock Position Reduced by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.