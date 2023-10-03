Substratum Price Up 46.8% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036056 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

