Hedera Price Hits $0.0499 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $79.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,450,040,990.944424 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05017447 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $82,582,627.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

