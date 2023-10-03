Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $482.55 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $482.55 million and $1.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005213 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

