Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.25 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $9.25 billion and $4,220.84 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,229,014,790 coins and its circulating supply is 35,138,417,606 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,229,014,789.876 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.26352749 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,810.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

