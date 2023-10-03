ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,626,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 5,246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.0 days.

ECN Capital Stock Down 4.7 %

ECN Capital stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECNCF shares. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

