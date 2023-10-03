Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 15.4% in September

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DSEEY stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

