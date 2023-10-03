dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 1,303,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNTCF

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNTCF opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.