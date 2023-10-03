CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.7 days.

Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

