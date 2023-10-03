Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.6 %

CWXZF stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

