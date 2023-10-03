Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Declines By 11.3%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 1,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Crew Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.