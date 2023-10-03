Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,692,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
Shares of CXBMF stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
About Calibre Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.