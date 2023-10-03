Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,692,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CXBMF stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.