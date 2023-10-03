The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

