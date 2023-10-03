Conning Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

