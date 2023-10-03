Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

