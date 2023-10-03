1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

