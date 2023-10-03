Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marmo Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.9% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average of $351.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

