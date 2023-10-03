CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

