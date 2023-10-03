CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

