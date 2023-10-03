CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,849,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,806,000 after buying an additional 3,653,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,954,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

