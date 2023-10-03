iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

