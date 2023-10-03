CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $378,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,287,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 155,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

