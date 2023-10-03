CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

