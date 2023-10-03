Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

