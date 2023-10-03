K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,640 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 35.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTR opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.13.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

