K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

