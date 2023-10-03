K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.57% of North American Construction Group worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NOA opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $575.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.34 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

