K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

