K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 59,241 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,241 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 213,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

