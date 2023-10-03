CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVS opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

