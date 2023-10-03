Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

