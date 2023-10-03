Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 12,130 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

