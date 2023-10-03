K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 124.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,588,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,706,000 after buying an additional 11,411,197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,414,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,488,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,437,000 after acquiring an additional 229,345 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 475.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,382,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,734 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.