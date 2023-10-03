K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 124.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,588,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,706,000 after buying an additional 11,411,197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,414,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,488,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,437,000 after acquiring an additional 229,345 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 475.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,382,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,734 shares during the period.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $8.99.
About Sprott Physical Silver Trust
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Physical Silver Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.