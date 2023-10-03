K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 334.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

CL stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.