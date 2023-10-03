50,000 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.