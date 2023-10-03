K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 25,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.