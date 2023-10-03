Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.99% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,147 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.