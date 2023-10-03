McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.67 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.