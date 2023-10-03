K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $436.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

