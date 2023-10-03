Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,487,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
