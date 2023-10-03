Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

