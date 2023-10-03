Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Buy

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($203.07) to £171 ($206.70) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($187.36) to £160 ($193.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($232.68) to £198.70 ($240.18) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16,510.75.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

About Flutter Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

